Abstract

Discretionary passenger transport has fundamentally transformed in recent years with the rise of ride-hailing services such Uber and Cabify. However, very little is known about the impacts that these services produce in cities where they operate. Few studies have examined whether there is an association between these services and traffic accidents, and virtually all of the existing studies focus in cities of United States. In this study, we analyse the impact of ride-hailing services on traffic accidents with at least one young person dead or seriously injured (16-39 years old) in the municipality of Madrid from 2014 to 2018. To do this, a regresion analysis has been carried out using a Random-Effects Negative Binominal Regression (RENB). The results of the model show that Uber and Cabify services are related to a reduction in urban accidents.

Language: en