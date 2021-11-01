Abstract

Commuting to university campuses is a challenge for sustainability and public transport. Taking into account the EDM2018 (home mobility survey of the Community of Madrid), an analysis of university mobility was carried out to define global and specific strategies for this segment of recurrent journeys. The survey data was divided according to different types of users: students, employees (PAS) and teachers/researchers (PDI). Each of these groups have different socio-economic profiles, work patterns and have their own vehicle, which conditions their daily mobility. Secondly, the different mobility patterns of the 14 campuses of the 6 public universities in the region are compared. The results are clearly influenced by location variables (urban, metropolitan, isolated) and their accessibility to public transport. Therefore, a multiple causal relationship can be established between the aforementioned factors, which determine the modal split for each campus and each group. The variations are significant, going from 78% of public transport trips made by students on urban campuses to 14% of public transport trips made by workers on isolated campuses. The analysis methodology contrasts the above results, based on the data obtained from the EDM2018 and those obtained from the University Mobility Survey 2021 with the level of infrastructure and transport supply: car parks, entrances, train stations and bus stops, and their accessibility to the campus. These analyses make it possible to propose a series of recommendations to reduce car use and encourage the use of public transport.

Language: en