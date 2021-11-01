Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly changed daily habits in terms of mobility, particularly in cities. The fear of prolonged contact with other users on public transport may cause great changes in citizens' preferences towards transport in private vehicles, motorized or not, and sharing. The aim of this study was to assess the changes in mobility habits based on an online survey in Gijón (Spain) taken at the end of summer 2020, after the first wave, and generation of the so-called "new normality". This document presents a preview of the main results, related to the vehicles most used by Gijón's population. The results have allowed us to observe an increase in the use of private vehicles and, consequently, decrease in use of the bus. In addition, the survey sample also demonstrated the scant insertion of PMVs, motorcycles and bicycles in citizens' preferences. Finally, they also showed gender and age differences in urban mobility.



Keywords: CoViD-19-Road-Traffic

Language: en