Shvetsov AV. Transp. Res. Proc. 2021; 59: 21-28.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publications)

10.1016/j.trpro.2021.11.093

unavailable

The analysis of the causes and consequences of accidents resulting from the interaction of air and ground vehicles at airports is presented in this paper. The data on accidents involving the following aircrafts were taken into account: airplanes, helicopters and unmanned aircrafts; the ground vehicles included: fuel tankers, cars, snow plows, pushback tractors and other vehicles operating at the airport. As a basis for the analysis, data on eleven such accidents that occurred at the airports of a number of countries in the period from 2000 to 2021 were used. The analysis of what types of ground and aircrafts were involved in the accidents is made. When studying the main and associated causes of accidents, the actions of all participants in traffic control at the airport (operators of ground vehicles, aircraft pilots and air traffic control officers) were analyzed. In addition, the impact of complex meteorological conditions (snow, fog, heavy rain, etc.) limiting visibility was analyzed. The classification of accidents is carried out in accordance with the level of danger of their consequences. At the final stage, possible ways to reduce the risk of such events in the future are discussed.


Language: en

accident; Aircrafts; airport; interaction; land vehicles

