Abstract

The current system of controlling modern helicopter and supervising its flight is associated with monitoring the effective operation of its systems for control and system integration of specialized on-board systems and complex system of control, too. The control and management structure of helicopter on-board systems is a complex of logically arranged elements that perform alternative functions associated with the stabilization and controllability of the helicopter itself in all flight phases. The functional arrangement of the on-board systems of the next generation of conventional helicopters has a defined task of self-checking with the specified accuracy and with the precise flight task of guiding the helicopter into the area of successful control. In accordance with the principles and architectures used in these intelligent helicopter systems, it is possible to separate different purpose-built subsystems that accept the exact useful properties of a conventional helicopter with its parameters and regarding the overall economy of operation. The influence of the pilot skills and quality of piloting impact the control of the helicopter in non-standard situations, which is the moment, when is there a high probability of failure. The aim of the paper is to define the initial research methods for determining the quality of accurate control of a conventional helicopter which operation is affected by failures.

