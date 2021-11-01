CONTACT US: Contact info
Juračka J, Chlebek J, Hodaň V. Transp. Res. Proc. 2021; 59: 281-291.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publications)
This article discusses air safety and the importance of safety studies as an effective tool for detecting safety risks. It has to provide a brief overview of Aviation Safety Hazards with a detailed look at the danger of collision of aircraft with birds. There is a technical description of course of events in the bird ingestion into the engine flying aircraft in the particular case. The final chapter generally deals with ways to minimize the risk.
