SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Juračka J, Chlebek J, Hodaň V. Transp. Res. Proc. 2021; 59: 281-291.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publications)

DOI

10.1016/j.trpro.2021.11.120

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This article discusses air safety and the importance of safety studies as an effective tool for detecting safety risks. It has to provide a brief overview of Aviation Safety Hazards with a detailed look at the danger of collision of aircraft with birds. There is a technical description of course of events in the bird ingestion into the engine flying aircraft in the particular case. The final chapter generally deals with ways to minimize the risk.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print