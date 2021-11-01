Abstract

This paper presents a partial review of potential harmful Electromagnetic Interference, EMI to aircraft systems. In broad terms this EMI may result from either of three possible sources: Portable Electronic Devices (PEDs), particularly mobile phones carried by flying passengers; sources of electromagnetic (EM) interference external to the aircraft; OR from a High Altitude Electronic Magnetic Pulse (HEMP) resulting from a nuclear detonation in the atmosphere - otherwise a simulation producing a similar result. All these types of EMI are potentially deadly and need to be mitigated in design as well as aviation security policies. The focus is on Intentional EMI (IEMI), and for the purpose of conciseness, this may include a mobile phone which is activated during any phase of flight, and capable of compromising the avionics instruments, and ultimately the safety of the aircraft and its passengers. Artificial EMI impacting aircraft systems is considered, excluding the natural EMI resulting from the phenomenon of lightning. The paper confirms the modern mobile phone (particularly a 5G phone) as a 'high power intentional emitter' capable of causing serious EMI. Inter alia, the issue of scarcity of data on EMI caused by PEDs during flight is outlined, along with some 'ambivalence' in the literature, the regulatory 'approach' impacting aviation safety, and a response to these challenges.

Language: en