Abstract

This article investigates changes in travel behavior from selected urban cities in Metro Cebu, Philippines during the COVID-19 pandemic a year after the first lockdown. Different categories of community quarantine and granular lockdowns have since been imposed to curb the spread of the virus. An online survey was distributed to analyze socio-demographic characteristics and reasons for traveling in relation to weekly trip frequency before and during pandemic. These are presented and analyzed through data visualization and multinomial logistic regression.



RESULTS show that the major reason for traveling before pandemic was work-related but has since shifted to buying essentials or for leisure or recreation. Weekly trip frequencies were lesser when compared before pandemic, but several socio-demographic groups have shown otherwise. There is statistical significance for those less likely to travel when commuters are employed, self-employed or students compared to unemployed, earning PHP 10,000 or less compared to those earning above PHP 50,000, in a household size of 10 compared to all other household sizes, and those with college degree against elementary or no formal education. By determining the travel behavior of commuters when they have ample time to adjust to the new normal, their mobility needs can be best understood and consequently satisfied. Interventions in fulfilling the travel needs for those belonging to socio-demographic groups that are highly affected by the pandemic, such as the working class, blue-collar workers, and have limited financial capabilities, can also be developed when a similar outbreak in the future is imminent.

