Abstract

Introduction & Objective

Travelers to university campuses tend to follow particular travel patterns; hence, assessing these patterns offers a unique opportunity to recognize this important population group. This study investigates the differences among the various traveler groups (e.g., students, faculty, staff, and visitors) regarding travel mode, travel distance and time, trip production, and distribution. Such exercise could assist campus planners in promoting sustainable transport.

Method

Towards this, travel patterns of around 2,000 travelers who study, work, live, and visit an urban university campus, namely Sharjah University City in the United Arab Emirates, were assessed. All participants answered a well-designed survey to collect information regarding their socio-demographic characteristics, travel patterns, and trip preferences as they travel daily to the university campus.

Results & Findings

Analysis of the results helped to confirm some known travel-related patterns on the campus. However, it also helped identify several interesting findings that could be valuable for university officials and planners in their pursuit of making a sustainable campus. For example, most respondents drive alone, as expected in a country with relatively high per capita income. Furthermore, modal-choice differences existed between male and female students; females are generally less receptive to non-motorized transportation, although they tend to use the bus significantly more than male students. On the other hand, male respondents use more active transport modes compared to female respondents. The main obstacles towards sustainable transportation at the campus were the harsh weather conditions and the inconvenient bus services; hence providing more convenient and air-conditioned bus stops may attract many more bus riders. Sadly, some existing bus users indicated that they ride the bus because of economic need rather than a sustainable mode of transport.

