Abstract

Dockless electric scooters challenge cities seeking to regulate them amidst broader goals such as universal access. Cities are particularly concerned with improper scooter parking, which can impede access by other travelers. Despite an important role that scooter parking plays in both regulations and public discourse, no comprehensive view of current scooter parking regulations exists, nor is it clear how regulations align with broader city objectives. This research asks: how have U.S. cities regulated scooter parking to date and what issues do parking regulations aim to address? Data from 37 U.S. cities show that while areas of widespread agreement exist--nearly all (95%) cities allow scooters to park in the furniture zone--a wide range in scooter parking requirements exists. About three quarters of cities allow scooters to park at bike racks (78%) and against buildings (70%), while fewer than two-thirds allow scooters to park either on landscaping (62%) or against signs (60%). Even among cities with similar regulations, however, considerable nuance exists. Interviews with staff from six U.S. cities and existing research highlight motivations for scooter parking regulations. The regulations employed--and the high degree of variability across cities--yield implications for scooter parking policies, as well as scooters' role in advancing broader city objectives. Scooter parking regulations play an important role in access, but cities should approach regulations as just one piece within a broader agenda of reclaiming streets for people and promoting mobility, sustainability, and access for all.

