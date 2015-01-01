Abstract

The adaptation of transport systems to climate change is crucial for maintaining city functions in the future. Due to the complexity of this process, urban transport planners may not always be aware of all challenges they must face, leading to maladaptation or lack of adaptation of the transport systems of their cities. Recognising this complexity, this paper identifies barriers and opportunities for effective adaptation planning via a socio-technical perspective. An existing analytical framework, previously used in some cities of Latin America and Germany, is adopted and applied to a case study of Bogotá, Colombia. Interviews conducted with local professionals and a review of policy documents and technical reports provided insight into city governance processes and the extent to which climate change adaptation shapes transport sector decisions. The study reveals that incomplete or unusable information about climate change and its effects, reduced availability of economic and human resources, and the lack of adequate incentives are limiting adaptation within the transport planning processes of the city. It also demonstrates the critical influence of the institutional structure in determining which infrastructure options are considered feasible and preferable. The study elucidates what levers are available to transport planners and why some solutions are just not considered. There is potential for this study to be replicated in other parts of the world to help support the development of effective systemic intervention to support adaptation.

