|
Citation
|
Reeve Z. Terrorism Polit. Violence 2021; 33(8): 1643-1666.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Drawing on the evolutionary approach, this paper proposes that certain universal cognitive mechanisms (parochial altruism) underlie engagement and involvement in terrorism. Parochial altruism is the tendency to perceive and behave in ways that favour ingroups and disfavour outgroups in light of particular intergroup cues, whilst incurring some kind of personal cost in order to effect that bias. New data is generated by implementing an experiment and using a student sample to investigate certain features of parochial altruism.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
evolutionary psychology; experimental methods; IAT; parochial altruism; Terrorism