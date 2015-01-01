SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Baele SJ, Brace L, Coan TG. Terrorism Polit. Violence 2021; 33(8): 1667-1691.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/09546553.2019.1638256

unavailable

This paper combines qualitative and quantitative content analysis to map and analyze the "Incel" worldview shared by members of a misogynistic online community ideologically linked to several recent acts of politically motivated violence, including Alek Minassian's van attack in Toronto (2018) and Elliot Rodger's school shooting in Isla Vista (2014). Specifically, the paper analyses how support and motivation for violence results from the particular structure this worldview presents in terms of social categories and causal narratives.


Alek Minassian; content analysis; Elliot Rodger; extremism; Incel; internet; manosphere; misogyny; mixed methods; political violence; worldview

