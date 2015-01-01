Abstract

Depictions of the West abound in the propaganda produced by the self-proclaimed "Islamic State," presenting to potentially sympathetic audiences an overwhelmingly negative image of a supposedly homogeneous political entity. Combining quantitative and qualitative language and visual analysis, we systematically expose the various facets of this image and analyze the overall picture. Drawing on the "clash of civilizations" literature as well as on research on extremist language, we conceptualize this presentation of the West as a powerful radicalizing voice shaping today's global civilizational politics.

Language: en