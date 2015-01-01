SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ellis BH, Sideridis G, Miller AB, Abdi SM, Winer JP. Stud. Conflict Terrorism 2021; 44(12): 1050-1067.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/1057610X.2019.1616929

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In this study we examine how grievances and social connection among Somali immigrants are associated with attitudes towards radicalization to violence. Data was drawn from structured interviews with 213 Somali young adult men living in North America. Structural Equation Modeling was used to test the association of grievances with attitudes in support of political violence, and the mediating role of social connection (ethnic community belonging, attachment to nation of residence, and social comfort seeking online). Both grievances and social connection/disconnection relate to support for political violence, but in complex ways.

FINDINGS are discussed in relation to prevention of violent extremism.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print