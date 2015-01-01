SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Becker MH. Stud. Conflict Terrorism 2021; 44(12): 1104-1124.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/1057610X.2019.1626093

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This research examines the relationship between social control and social learning variables on involvement in violent vs. non-violent extremism. Using data from the Profiles of Individual Radicalization in the United States (PIRUS) database (n = 1,757), this study presents a series of logistic regressions. Among radicalized individuals, weaker social control and stronger social learning of violence were associated violent over non-violent behavior. These results hold across all models. Taken together, these findings support the role of control and learning theories in identifying correlates of violent and non-violent extremism and suggest the possibility of reciprocal and interaction effects for future work.


Language: en
