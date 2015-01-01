CONTACT US: Contact info
Yayla AS. Stud. Conflict Terrorism 2021; 44(12): 1125-1147.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
This article attempts to establish a database of the numbers of the Turkish ISIS and AQ foreign terrorist fighters (FTFs) and their profiles through open sources, available news articles and personal interviews by the author with some former senior government officers; provides insights about the government and public perceptions on Salafi Jihadist terrorist organizations; and studies policy responses concerning returning FTFs and terrorist organizations.
