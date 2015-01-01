SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Delia Deckard N. J. Hum. Traffick. 2021; 7(4): 427-453.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/23322705.2020.1782656

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This article examines the effects of the criminalization of immigration control systems on the prevalence of the commercial sexual exploitation of children (CSEC) in the United States. This research delineates the relationship between increased carcerality and marginalization. The results confirm existing theory that more intense criminalization is associated with greater marginalization and exploitation of the most vulnerable members of the polity. Controlling for demographic and socio-economic variables prove relevant to CSEC, and models exhibit positive correlations between the variables of interest. I argue that the increase in CSEC rates associated with criminalized immigration policy is a manifestation of changes in exploitation due to an increasingly carceral state. In attempting to exercise control over migrant bodies through state violence, policies that increase criminalization lead to more commodification in precarious communities.

Keywords: Human trafficking;


Language: en

Keywords

criminalization; CSEC; Immigration policy; United States

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print