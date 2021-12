Abstract

DOI: 10.1080/23322705.2019.1660952



In the published online version of this article, the following equation and text corrections have been corrected.



1. On page 4, Line 19, conditions concerning the truth of equation (1) have been modified.



2. Equation (3) has been removed altogether.



3. On page 10, Line 15 and 16, Text has been reworded to avoid reference to equation (3).



Keywords: Human trafficking;

Language: en