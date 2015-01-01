SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hoffman AM, Jengelley DHA. Media War Conflict 2021; 14(4): 459-475.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1750635219896001

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Existing research suggests that journalists who work at newspapers that emphasize profitability increase the negativity of their terrorism reporting in response to declining revenues. Many journalists, however, dispute the connection between the sale of news and the coverage of news. The authors address this debate using an original panel dataset of articles about terrorism between 1997 and 2014, published by 20 of the top circulating newspapers in the United States. The results show that the negativity of coverage is influenced by the profit orientations of newspaper owners rather than the success that news organizations have in selling the news. The deadliness of terrorist attacks, the post-9/11 media environment, and public distrust of the news media also influence the tone of terrorism coverage.


Language: en

Keywords

media; negative news; news industry; newspaper content; sentiment analysis; terrorism

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print