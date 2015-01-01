Abstract

The present study aimed at examining the association between psychological distress, coping strategies, friendship (satisfaction and affection), and suicidal ideation among young individuals of Hunza Valley, Pakistan. The sample of the present study consisted of 117 boys and 278 girls (N = 395). The purposive sampling technique was used to select study participants from different schools and colleges of Hunza valley, Pakistan. The measures of the study included Depression, Anxiety, and Stress Scale (Lovibond & Lovibond, 1995), Brief Cope (Carver, 1997), McGill Friendship Questionnaire-Respondent's Affection (Mendelson & Aboud, 2012), and Suicide Ideation Scale (Rudd, 1989). Analysis was carried out using, t-test analysis, regression analysis, and correlation techniques. The findings of the study indicated significant positive relationships between psychological distress (indicated by the presence of depressive symptoms and suicidal ideation), avoidant coping, humor, and suicide ideation. The findings further indicated that female adolescents scored higher on psychological distress and friendship satisfaction whereas males scored higher on friendship affection. Multiple regression analysis showed predictive nature of age, avoidance coping, friendship satisfaction, and suicidal ideation in depressive symptoms among adolescents.

