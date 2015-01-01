Abstract

The present study investigated the moderating role of self-efficacy in relationship between experiences of cyber harassment experiences and social adjustment in female university students. A purposive sample of 365 female students of universities in Lahore with age ranging from 17-30 years (M = 20.93, SD = 2.39) was taken. Urdu versions of Cyber Harassment Experience Scale (Ayub & Malik, 2017), Generalized Self-efficacy Scale (Schwarzer & Jerusalem, 1995), Bell's Social Adjustment Scale (Bell, 1934), and Coping with Cyber Harassment Questionnaire-modified (Ayub & Malik, 2017) were used. The results showed that overall experience of cyber harassment was not related with social adjustment; however, one of its subscales unauthorized use of identity information showed negative relationship with social adjustment. Further, the results showed negative relationship between overall experiences of cyber harassment and self-efficacy, while a positive relationship was found between self-efficacy and social adjustment. The results of moderation through hierarchical regression indicated nonsignificant interaction between self-efficacy and unauthorized use of identity information subscale of experiences of cyber harassment. Further, internal coping and reporting response (external coping) positively and no. of social media friends negatively predicted social adjustment in female university students.

Language: en