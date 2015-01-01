|
Shehzad G, Ahsan S, Abbasi S. Pak. J. Psychol. Res. 2020; 35(3): 559-575.
(Copyright © 2020, National Institute of Psychology)
The present study was conducted to analyze the mediating role of internalized shame in the relationship between post traumatic stress disorder symptoms and social anxiety among retired army officers. A sample of 200 male retired army officers aged 45-75 years with minimum education of 14 years was collected through purposive convenient sampling technique. Self-reported measures, including Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Checklist-5 (Weathers et al., 2013), Internalized Shame Scale (Cook & Coccimiglio, 2001), and Social Interaction Anxiety Scale (Mattick & Clarke, 1998) were administered for data collection.
Language: en
|
retired army officers