Abstract

The present study was conducted to analyze the mediating role of internalized shame in the relationship between post traumatic stress disorder symptoms and social anxiety among retired army officers. A sample of 200 male retired army officers aged 45-75 years with minimum education of 14 years was collected through purposive convenient sampling technique. Self-reported measures, including Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Checklist-5 (Weathers et al., 2013), Internalized Shame Scale (Cook & Coccimiglio, 2001), and Social Interaction Anxiety Scale (Mattick & Clarke, 1998) were administered for data collection.



RESULTS yielded internalized shame and post traumatic stress disorder symptoms as significant positive predictors of social anxiety. Moreover, internalized shame significantly mediated the relationship between post traumatic stress disorder symptoms and social anxiety. The current study would help to enhance knowledge about the influence of traumas/ disasters on retired army officers and the subsequent problems that might emerge because of the existing problem, in turn affecting the positive post-traumatic growth.

