Citation
Khan S, Mubashar T, Akhtar T, Butt TA. Pak. J. Psychol. Res. 2020; 35(2): 295-312.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, National Institute of Psychology)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
The present study addresses impact of anger on suicidal ideation with the mediating role of perceived emotional distress in 40 late adolescents and emerging adults (Girls = 24, Boys = 16) with psychological problems. Participants' aged between 18 to 25 years (M = 21.65, SD = 1.84). The sample was recruited from counseling centers of two public sector universities. Positive and Negative Suicide Ideation Inventory (Osman, Gotierrez, Kropper, Barrios, Chiros, 1998), Perceived Emotional Distress inventory (Moscoso, 2011) and Anger Self-Report (Burney, 2001) were used to assess study variables.
Language: en
Keywords
anger; emotional distress; Suicidal ideation; university