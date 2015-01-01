Abstract

Amid the most intense peak of COVID-19 cases, the spark of two unsuccessful tax and healthcare system reforms fueled a national mobilization unprecedented in Colombia's recent history. Since its beginning on April 28th, the government's response has led to an escalation of violent clashes between protesters and both police and military forces. Multilateral non-governmental organizations have spoken out against the violent repression that has led to the death of at least 18 people and numerous complaints of censorship, disappearances, and physical and sexual assaults. One of those with the most significant impact has been the suicide of a 17-year-old girl who alleged being sexually abused by police officers.



Demonstrations and conflicts between protesters and state forces have been concentrated in marginalized areas of Cali, the third most populous city in the country. As a result, the entire population, especially those in the most critical areas, have been exposed to very intense unease and uncertainty, giving rise to sadness, helplessness, hopelessness, and anguish. As the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) recently reported, police and military members have also been affected by this confrontation. Some of them have died victims of firebombs while staying inside police stations. The challenges and stress both the general population and public force members are experiencing could trigger mental health problems, which, in turn, could exceed the consequences of the pandemic itself.



The fact that protests themselves can negatively impact people's mental health is well known, especially in their epicenter, with outcomes similar to those described in natural disasters, terrorist attacks, or armed conflict...

Language: en