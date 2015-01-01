|
Gonzalez-Diaz JM, Córdoba R, Zamora DC. Lancet Reg. Health Am. 2021; 3: e50.
Amid the most intense peak of COVID-19 cases, the spark of two unsuccessful tax and healthcare system reforms fueled a national mobilization unprecedented in Colombia's recent history. Since its beginning on April 28th, the government's response has led to an escalation of violent clashes between protesters and both police and military forces. Multilateral non-governmental organizations have spoken out against the violent repression that has led to the death of at least 18 people and numerous complaints of censorship, disappearances, and physical and sexual assaults. One of those with the most significant impact has been the suicide of a 17-year-old girl who alleged being sexually abused by police officers.
Language: en