Abstract

We read with interest the study by Rao and colleagues on opioid policy effectiveness, which extends their previous modeling efforts to predict opioid-related overdose, life-years, and QALYs. This work presents a useful framework from which to investigate policy effectiveness.



We request further consideration, however, regarding the model inputs and underlying assumptions. Of most concern is the continued dominance of opioid prescription supply restriction policies as a means to decrease opioid-related harms. United States fatal and non-fatal opioid-involved overdose trends are evidence that opioid-involved mortality is no longer primarily associated with prescription opioids, but more often non-medical fentanyl analogues. The authors concede this but do not adjust the policy portfolio included within the modeling exercise. Emerging evaluations, meanwhile, demonstrate that prescription restriction policies are associated with patient harms such as reduced access to pain treatments and increases in non-medical opioid-involved harms, including mortality...

Language: en