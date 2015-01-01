CONTACT US: Contact info
Mayackaya I, Eremin V, Yazyev B. Constr. Architect. 2021; 9(1): 76-80.
One of the main directions in the application of fractal geometry is to create complex objects using simple algorithms using computer technology. The use of fractal geometry methods and the theory of deterministic chaos to describe real systems, in particular, in the development of the architectural appearance of the city, will allow solving problems of research and forecasting the development of the urban environment.
