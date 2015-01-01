SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mayackaya I, Eremin V, Yazyev B. Constr. Architect. 2021; 9(1): 76-80.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Publishing Center RIOR)

DOI

10.29039/2308-0191-2021-9-1-76-80

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

One of the main directions in the application of fractal geometry is to create complex objects using simple algorithms using computer technology. The use of fractal geometry methods and the theory of deterministic chaos to describe real systems, in particular, in the development of the architectural appearance of the city, will allow solving problems of research and forecasting the development of the urban environment.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print