Buzalo N, Klimenko M, Ponomarev R. Constr. Architect. 2021; 9(2): 1-5.

(Copyright © 2021, Publishing Center RIOR)

10.29039/2308-0191-2021-9-2-1-5

unavailable

The article considers and analyzes the parameters of physical wear and tear of building structures of school buildings, built over the past 50-70 years. The main content of the research is the analysis of materials from surveys of municipal institutions of secondary education in the Rostov region. The paper describes the most common structural schemes of buildings and features of supporting structures. The characteristic deformations and damages of the bearing and enclosing building structures of school buildings are considered and methods for their elimination are proposed. The significant social role of the safety of school buildings and their technical condition for the secondary education system and, as a consequence, the stability of society is noted.


Language: en
