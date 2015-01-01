Abstract

The paper proposes a method for determining the estimated parameter of the stability state of discrete systems exposed to external influences. As a rule, the loss of stability of the first and second kind leads to a problematic operation process throughout the life cycle, or even the destruction of the system. Hence the requirements of a certain rigidity to the designed and operated systems in order to ensure their geometric immutability. At the same time, in practice, there are no naturally deformable systems from external influences. The paper sets and solves the problem of determining the stability parameter, with the help of which, even before the stage of loss of stability, it is possible to predict the future state of a discrete system, i.e. to predict whether it (the system) has sufficient internal properties to return to a stable position at any exit from the preliminary state of equilibrium due to the influence of external forces.

