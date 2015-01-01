Abstract

The data of the regular bus in Shenzhen during October 2019 was taken as an example. The improved model for the public transportation assignment was established based on considering the interval uncertainty theory and the basic algorithm of interval value, and the interval value acquisition method of bus impedance is established, the Method of Successive Averages ( MSA) algorithm is used to solve the problem. Finally, the error analysis of bus passenger flow assignment before and after the improvement of the model is carried out. It is found that the average absolute percentage error of the improved assignment model is 8.7% compared with the real value, while the average absolute percentage error is 10.9% when the impedance is invariant value, The result of passenger flow assignment under interval impedance is obviously better than that under certain impedance. On non-working days, when the bus passenger flow changes greatly, the bus passenger flow assignment result under interval impedance is better.



Ključne riječi



error analysis, improved model, interval uncertainty, transit assignment, travel time function

Language: en