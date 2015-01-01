SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ram M, Tyagi V. Oper. Res. Eng. Sci. Theor. Appl. 2021; 4(2): 124-139.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, European Centre for Operational Research, Regional Association for Security and Crisis)

DOI

10.31181/oresta20402124r

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In the present study, a railway communication system (RCS) reliability model is developed based on system failure. The proposed RCS has control centre and stations which are arranged in such a manner that failure of control centre or a single station stops the working of overall system i.e., all switches must be working for communication to be available. To improve the reliability of the proposed communication system, a ring architecture is employed. In this architecture one additional communication path is connected in parallel configuration. Provision of two path of communication ensures that failure of one path will not cause a communication failure and communication will be available through additional path. All failures of RCS are exponentially distributed. Mathematical modelling of the system is carried out using Markov process by which the differential equations are generated. These differential equations are further used to evaluate the reliability measures like availability, reliability, mean time to failure of the proposed RCS. Likewise, sensitivity analysis is done to determine the impact of failures on RCS's performance measures. The proposed Markov process-based model gives the information about the failure and working of the multi- state railway communication system. Finally, numerical results are provided with graphs to demonstrates the usefulness of the findings.


Language: en

Keywords

Markov process; Mean time to failure; Railway communication system; Reliability; Sensitivity

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print