Abstract

There has been a paradigm shift in the automobile industry due to e-mobility which reduces green-house gas emission and air pollution. In this context, selection of the most feasible automotive passenger vehicle is a complex decision-making problem due to the use of different power source, technology, specification and price. In this paper, five alternative vehicles based on fuel cell, hybrid electric, battery electric, plug in hybrid electric and compressed natural gas bi-fuel are evaluated using an integrated criteria importance through inter-criteria correlation (CRITIC) - Combined Compromise Solution (CoCoSo) method. CRITIC method is used to obtain the weights of the vehicle selection criteria, whereas, CoCoSo method is employed to rank the vehicles considering different technical and operational criteria such as greenhouse gas emission, fuel economy, vehicle range, accelerating time, annual fuel cost and vehicle base model cost. It is found that battery electric vehicle out performs all other considered alternatives. The validity of the results is verified by comparing with other well popular MCDM methods. Further, a sensitivity analysis is conducted by changing the criteria weights to establish the stability of the model.

