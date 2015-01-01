Abstract

Construction building projects have the highest accident rates compared to other industrial projects. For this reason, special attention needs to be paid to all stakeholders, starting from management, contractors and the government to reduce the number of work accidents, occupational diseases, especially in the field of construction. Based on the background of the problem and the results of the literature review sourced from journals collected and reviewed discussing occupational safety and health in construction projects in this paper concludes that there are two sources of risk that are very influential namely risks originating from internal and external, both viewed technically and non-technically. Technical results can be seen from the use of 4D-BIM technology, the use of personal protective equipment, the use of construction tools according to their permits and the non-technical results, namely awareness to work safely, knowledge and culture about occupational safety and health, incentives or gifts given by management and support from the government regarding commitments and supervision for occupational safety and health in construction building projects.

