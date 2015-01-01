Abstract

The increase in the number of traffic accidents, as well as the development of modern traffic signaling, have influenced realistic traffic solutions at intersections to be aimed at constructing roundabouts, which has increased the capacity and safety of traffic participants. This paper has several goals that refer to the development of methodology for evaluating potential locations for roundabout construction. The subject of this research is based on the development of a model for the construction of a roundabout in Doboj using the integrated BWM (Best Worst Method) and MABAC (Multi-Attributive Border Approximation area Comparison) approach. Taking into account the fact that Doboj is a transport hub where many roads intersect and that it is a very important transit point, the necessity of constructing roundabouts is justified. Therefore, as part of the paper, an adequate methodology has been developed for an optimal selection of a potential location for the construction of a roundabout.

