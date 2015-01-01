Abstract

So far, COVID-19 is still considered a pandemic worldwide with various clinical, radiological, and psychiatric features. The aim of this study is to assess the correlation among these features. We performed an observational study on patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 to analyze their clinical symptoms using the simplified Radiographic Assessment of Lung Edema score and Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview (MINI ICD-10 version). A total of 50 patients with COVID-19 were included in this study. Generally, COVID-19 infection may entail various symptoms, such as dyspnea, cough, fever, anosmia, diarrhea, vomiting, joint pain, and loss of consciousness. Panic disorder (38% of the cases) is significantly related to the clinical symptoms and severity of the disease (r = 0.29, p = 0.032 versus r = 0.3, p = 0.027). However, no significant association has been found with the severity of radiological and psychiatric problems. COVID-19 infection also entails various psychiatric problems, with panic disorder being the most common problem related to the symptoms and severity of the disease. Influential variables affecting these conditions may also result from acute illnesses due to COVID-19 symptoms, comorbidities, and environmental factors. Keywords: clinical symptoms, radiological symptoms, psychiatric symptoms, COVID-19.

