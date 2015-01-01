Abstract

Substance use is a common public health problem among adolescents in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), however, factors that are associated with this condition are not clearly understood. The aim of the present study was to examine personal and interpersonal factors that contribute to risk for substance use among adolescents in six ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) LMICs (i.e., Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines and Thailand). Data of 57,825 adolescents (52.64% girls; median age = 14 years old) who participated in the Global School-based Student Health Survey (GSHS) were analysed. After the weighted prevalence was estimated for each country, multilevel models were employed to examine the influence of the risk factors on the prevalence of substance use across the countries. The results indicated a high prevalence of substance use among adolescents in all these six ASEAN LMICs. Alcohol use, smoking and drug use were more prevalent among adolescents in Thailand, Laos and Philippines. Adolescents who were bullied and who had no close friends had a high prevalence of alcohol and drug use. Problematic drinking and smoking were more prevalent among older adolescents, and smoking and drug use were more prevalent among boys. Furthermore, frequent worry, loneliness and regular physical activity were found to predict adolescents' heavy and binge drinking. This study contributed to knowledge on risk factors for specific substance use among adolescents and drew attention for the urgent need to strengthen the intervention, law policies and professional support for reducing substance use in ASEAN LMICs.

Language: en