Citation
Gondwe T, Herbach E, Cvitanovich M, Begay J, Santee E, Buzzacott P, Hidalgo B. Ann. Epidemiol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, American College of Epidemiology, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34952203
Abstract
PURPOSE: To identify trends in racial and ethnic diversity of epidemiology graduate degree recipients in the U.S. between academic years 2008 to 2018.
Language: en
Keywords
Epidemiology; AI/AN: American Indian/Alaska Native; ASPPH: Association of Schools and Programs of Public Health; CIP: Classification of Instructional Programs; Cultural Diversity; DEI: diversity, equity, and inclusion; Education, Graduate; IPEDS: Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System; NCES: National Center for Education Statistics; Trends List of abbreviations and acronyms: MAC: Minority Affairs Committee