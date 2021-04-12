|
Citation
Muehlbauer T. BMC Res. Notes 2021; 14(1): e465.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
34949215
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Improvements in balance performance through balance training programs in children have been reported in several studies. However, the influence of balance training modalities (e.g., training period, frequency, volume) on the training effectiveness have not yet been studied. To address this shortfall, the present study investigated the effects of balance training duration and volume (i.e., 240 min during 4 weeks versus 360 min during 6 weeks) on measures of static and dynamic balance performance in healthy children (N = 29) aged 10 years.
Language: en
Keywords
Intervention; Childhood; Dose–response relationship; Postural control