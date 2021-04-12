Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Improvements in balance performance through balance training programs in children have been reported in several studies. However, the influence of balance training modalities (e.g., training period, frequency, volume) on the training effectiveness have not yet been studied. To address this shortfall, the present study investigated the effects of balance training duration and volume (i.e., 240 min during 4 weeks versus 360 min during 6 weeks) on measures of static and dynamic balance performance in healthy children (N = 29) aged 10 years.



RESULTS: Irrespective of balance training duration and volume, significant pre- to post-test improvements were found for variables of static (i.e., one-legged stance on foam ground, reduced number of floor contacts: p = .041, η(p)(2) = .15) and dynamic (i.e., Lower Quarter Y Balance test, increased anterior reach distance: p = .038, η(p)(2) = .15) balance performance but no group × test interactions were detected. These findings indicate that balance training is effective to improve static and dynamic balance performance in healthy children, but the effectiveness seems unaffected by the applied training duration and volume. Trial Registration Current Controlled Trials ISRCTN75170753 (retrospectively registered at 12th April, 2021).

Language: en