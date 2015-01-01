Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To the best of our knowledge, no case-control study on child and adolescent psychiatric outpatients has investigated the clinical characteristics of patients with child-to-parent violence (CPV). The current study aimed to evaluate the clinical characteristics of child and adolescent psychiatric patients with CPV. SETTING AND PARTICIPANTS: This research included child and adolescent psychiatric patients who were aged 10-15 years during their initial consultation. The participants were allocated to one of two groups: children with CPV (CPV group, n=109) and without CPV (non-CPV group, n=713). OUTCOME MEASURES: This study analysed data including age, sex, diagnostic classification of the primary diagnosis, antisocial behaviour, suicidal attempt or self-harm and refusal to attend school. Moreover, a history of abuse by parents was investigated. Psychological rating scales such as the Spence Children's Anxiety Scale, Depression Self-Rating Scale for Children, Tokyo Autistic Behavior Scale, Attention-deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder-Rating Scale and Oppositional Defiant Behavior Inventory were used.



RESULTS: Of 822 patients who sought consultation in our department, 109 (13.26%) were included in the CPV group during the first consultation. Compared with the non-CPV group, the CPV group had significantly higher proportions of patients who experienced physical abuse, psychological abuse and who witnessed violence between parents. Meanwhile, the proportion of patients with neurodevelopmental disorders was significantly higher in the CPV group than in the non-CPV group. Regarding developmental characteristics, impulsivity might be correlated with CPV. Moreover, violence and behavioural problems outside of home were associated with CPV.



CONCLUSIONS: In patients with CPV who sought consultation, the findings of the current study should be considered to understand invisible side and to facilitate the use of appropriate treatment approaches. However, a prospective study should be performed to investigate the causality between CPV and clinical characteristics.

