Sasaki Y, Usami M, Sasaki S, Sunakawa H, Toguchi Y, Tanese S, Saito K, Shinohara R, Kurokouchi T, Sugimoto K, Hakoshima Y, Inazaki K, Yoshimura Y, Mizumoto Y, Okada T. BMJ Open 2021; 11(12): e048222.
34949605
OBJECTIVES: To the best of our knowledge, no case-control study on child and adolescent psychiatric outpatients has investigated the clinical characteristics of patients with child-to-parent violence (CPV). The current study aimed to evaluate the clinical characteristics of child and adolescent psychiatric patients with CPV. SETTING AND PARTICIPANTS: This research included child and adolescent psychiatric patients who were aged 10-15 years during their initial consultation. The participants were allocated to one of two groups: children with CPV (CPV group, n=109) and without CPV (non-CPV group, n=713). OUTCOME MEASURES: This study analysed data including age, sex, diagnostic classification of the primary diagnosis, antisocial behaviour, suicidal attempt or self-harm and refusal to attend school. Moreover, a history of abuse by parents was investigated. Psychological rating scales such as the Spence Children's Anxiety Scale, Depression Self-Rating Scale for Children, Tokyo Autistic Behavior Scale, Attention-deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder-Rating Scale and Oppositional Defiant Behavior Inventory were used.
child & adolescent psychiatry; forensic psychiatry; impulse control disorders