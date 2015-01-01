Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Return to sport (RTS) following anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction (ACLR) is the primary goal for most patients. However, the decision of when to RTS is difficult for patients and clinicians as it is based on limited available evidence. Over the past decade, a number of predictor variables have been associated with RTS after ACLR. We present a Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analysis Protocols compliant protocol for a systematic review and meta-analysis of preoperative predictors for RTS/preinjury levels of physical activity following ACLR.



METHODS AND ANALYSIS: A literature search will be performed in six electronic databases (CINAHL, AMED, MEDLINE, SPORTDiscus and PsycINFO via EBSCOhost and Web of Science) from inception to December 2020. Prospective, retrospective and cross-sectional study designs will be included. To be included, studies will need to identify at least one preoperative predictor and identify the relationship between the predictor(s) and RTS/preinjury levels of physical activity following ACLR. Blinded assessment with consensus agreement will be applied for inclusion of studies, data extraction, risk of bias assessment using the Quality in Prognostic Studies tool and the Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development and Evaluation framework. If data allows and studies are considered homogeneous, data will be pooled through a meta-analysis. If heterogenous, a narrative synthesis will be completed. Subgroup and sensitivity analyses will be completed, where appropriate. ETHICS AND DISSEMINATION: Ethical permission is not required for this study. The results will be published in a peer-reviewed journal and presented at national and international conferences. PROSPERO REGISTRATION NUMBER: CRD42020222567.

Language: en