INTRODUCTION: Return to sport (RTS) following anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction (ACLR) is the primary goal for most patients. However, the decision of when to RTS is difficult for patients and clinicians as it is based on limited available evidence. Over the past decade, a number of predictor variables have been associated with RTS after ACLR. We present a Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analysis Protocols compliant protocol for a systematic review and meta-analysis of preoperative predictors for RTS/preinjury levels of physical activity following ACLR.
