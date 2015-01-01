|
Neukel C, Bertsch K, Wenigmann M, Spieß K, Krauch M, Steinmann S, Herpertz SC. Brain Sci. 2021; 11(12): e1627.
(Copyright © 2021, Switzerland Molecular Diversity Preservation International (MDPI) AG)
34942929
Aggression is highly prevalent in borderline personality disorder (BPD). Previous studies have identified specific biobehavioral mechanisms underlying aggression in BPD, threat sensitivity being among them. We composited the mechanism-based anti-aggression psychotherapy (MAAP) in order to target these specific mechanisms, and MAAP was found to be superior to non-specific supportive psychotherapy (NSSP) in reducing aggressive behavior. In the present study, we investigated whether underlying brain mechanisms expected to be involved were affected by MAAP. To this end, n = 33 patients with BPD and overt aggressive behavior (n = 20 in MAAP, n = 13 in NSSP) and n = 25 healthy participants took part in a functional magnetic resonance imaging emotional face-matching task before and after treatment, or at a similar time interval for controls. Overt aggressive behavior was assessed using the overt aggression scale, modified.
aggressive behavior; borderline personality disorder; emotional face matching; mechanisms of reactive aggression; psychotherapy; threat sensitivity