Rostagno C, Maiani S, Di Donato R, Bandini G, Grassi E, Fainardi E. Clin. Case Rep. 2021; 9(12): e05145.

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/ccr3.5145

34938543

PMC8659542

Fat embolism syndrome is a rare complication of long bone fractures and orthopedic surgery. We report a case of a 90-year-old woman who developed severe neurologic impairment and respiratory failure few hours after an accidental fall complicated by fracture of the left femur neck and left humerus.


Language: en

elderly; fat embolism; hip fracture; neurologic impairment

