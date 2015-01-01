CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Rostagno C, Maiani S, Di Donato R, Bandini G, Grassi E, Fainardi E. Clin. Case Rep. 2021; 9(12): e05145.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34938543
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Fat embolism syndrome is a rare complication of long bone fractures and orthopedic surgery. We report a case of a 90-year-old woman who developed severe neurologic impairment and respiratory failure few hours after an accidental fall complicated by fracture of the left femur neck and left humerus.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
elderly; fat embolism; hip fracture; neurologic impairment