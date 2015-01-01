|
Tadin A, Delic D, Delic Jukic IK, Gorseta K, Gavić L. Dent. J. (Basel) 2021; 9(12): e0152.
34940049
AIM: Dental injuries are one of the most frequent oral health problems in children and adolescents. This study aimed to evaluate Croatian pediatricians' knowledge and practice regarding dental injuries management and the use of mouthguards as means of protection against traumatic injuries.
dental trauma; mouthguards; multidisciplinary care; pediatric dentistry