Citation
Farrell AH, Vaillancourt T. Dev. Psychopathol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Cambridge University Press)
DOI
PMID
34937607
Abstract
Although indirectly aggressive behavior and anxiety symptoms can co-occur, it is unclear whether anxiety is an antecedent or outcome of indirect aggression at the individual level and whether other personality traits can contribute to these longitudinal associations. Therefore, the between- and within-person associations among indirect aggression, anxiety symptoms, and empathic concern were examined across adolescence from ages 11 to 16 in a cohort of individuals followed annually (N = 700; 52.9% girls; 76.0% White) controlling for direct aggression and demographic variables.
Language: en
Keywords
longitudinal; adolescence; anxiety symptoms; empathic concern; indirect aggression