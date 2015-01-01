Abstract

PURPOSE: Studies indicate that up to 50% of survivors of acquired brain injury (ABI) experience persistent changes in sexuality. However, research on clinicians' perspectives in addressing sexuality issues post-ABI is limited. This study explored the attitudes and approaches, barriers and facilitators, and training preferences of Australian clinicians in addressing sexuality in individuals post-ABI.



METHOD: Purposive sampling was used to recruit 20 Australian multi-disciplinary clinicians from a related survey study. Semi-structured interviews were conducted and qualitatively analysed using thematic analysis.



RESULTS: Three broad themes were identified: ABI results in multi-faceted changes in sexuality; there is a fundamental discomfort in talking about sexuality; and, strategies proposed by clinicians may help to improve sexuality support. Participants also provided suggestions for sexuality training, which they believed should start at university.



CONCLUSION: Most clinicians are aware of sexuality issues post-ABI but fail to adequately address sexuality in individuals post-ABI due to personal levels of discomfort, perpetuated by institutional factors. Therefore, participants believe that changes made at individual and institutional levels may increase sexuality support for individuals with ABI. However, further research on the causes and treatment of sexual problems and patient perspectives is required to provide the evidence-based guidelines and training programs that clinicians require.Implications for rehabilitationUp to half of individuals experience changes in sexuality after ABI that restrict quality of life and relationships.The consequences of ABI and their impacts on sexuality are understood by Australian clinicians but remain largely unaddressed due to individual discomfort, perpetuated by institutional factors.This study suggests that professional training targeted towards understanding, assessing and treating sexuality issues post-ABI may help to reduce the discomfort.Adjustments should also be made at individual, policy and procedural levels to ensure that sexuality is addressed within rehabilitation post-ABI.

