Levy A, El-Hage W, Bennabi D, Allauze E, Bouvard A, Camus V, Courtet P, Dorey JM, Etain B, Fond G, Genty JB, Holtzmann J, Horn M, Leboyer M, Llorca PM, Meyrel M, Molière F, Nguon AS, Petrucci J, Rey R, Richieri R, Stephan F, Vaiva G, Walter M, Haffen E, Aouizerate B, Yrondi A. Front. Psychiatry 2021; 12: e795666.
34938218
INTRODUCTION: Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) is a disabling psychiatric condition characterized by the failure of two antidepressants (ADs). Since the occurrence of side effects (SEs) appears to be one of the main determinants of early discontinuation of pharmacological treatments contributing to a pseudo-resistance, the purpose of this study was to determine the parameters associated with the occurrence of SEs under ADs in a cohort of patients with TRD.
antidepressants; childhood trauma; clinical severity; expert centres; side effects; treatment-resistant depression